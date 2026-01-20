This Handy HDMI Gadget Can Do More Than Just Record Your Screen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's more to your TV than simply watching shows. With a small plug-in gadget that acts as a bridge between your HDMI devices and display, you can vastly expands the video capabilities. It's called a capture card, and this clever use for your extra HDMI ports is often used by streamers to share live content from their TV to their PC. They're also commonly used by gamers and content creators, as capture cards can be used to record, edit, or share content.

There are two categories of these cards: Internal PC cards installed in an open PCIe slot, and external capture cards that plug into an HDMI port or via USB-C. There are many models to choose from, such as the Elgato HD60 X or Acer video capture card. These HDMI devices work great with gaming consoles, capturing video from handhelds like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, and home systems like the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

You can also use capture cards to grab streams from cable boxes and even turn an iPad into a Steam Deck. Internal PC versions are meant to capture video streams from your computer versus those sent to a TV with an external model.