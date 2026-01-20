This Handy HDMI Gadget Can Do More Than Just Record Your Screen
There's more to your TV than simply watching shows. With a small plug-in gadget that acts as a bridge between your HDMI devices and display, you can vastly expands the video capabilities. It's called a capture card, and this clever use for your extra HDMI ports is often used by streamers to share live content from their TV to their PC. They're also commonly used by gamers and content creators, as capture cards can be used to record, edit, or share content.
There are two categories of these cards: Internal PC cards installed in an open PCIe slot, and external capture cards that plug into an HDMI port or via USB-C. There are many models to choose from, such as the Elgato HD60 X or Acer video capture card. These HDMI devices work great with gaming consoles, capturing video from handhelds like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, and home systems like the PS5 or Xbox Series X.
You can also use capture cards to grab streams from cable boxes and even turn an iPad into a Steam Deck. Internal PC versions are meant to capture video streams from your computer versus those sent to a TV with an external model.
How do capture cards actually work?
Inside the box, or capture card, the video signal sent by your source device is converted into a digital format that's compatible with a PC. That converted video is then sent to the PC, through a PCIe connection, USB-C, Thunderbolt, or HDMI cable, depending on how it's connected. Most devices also come with proprietary streaming and recording software, like Elgato, but you can download third-party programs like Streamlabs or OBS Studio.
There are some limitations to consider. Most capture cards record or stream in 1080P HD versus 4K, although there are more expensive options that can handle higher resolution video and streams at 60 to 120Hz. Because of how they operate, and HDMI pass-through, capture cards offer lag-free streaming while you play, which is a big reason why game streamers use them. These gadgets also shift the streaming and recording resources from the console or device to the PC, while improving video quality.
That's compared to console-based streaming done directly from the source, which is more limited and sometimes of a lower quality. Meanwhile, you have more control over the recorded video, especially during edits, and you can splice the live feed with streams from additional cameras, like when streamers have a camera facing them for reactions. Capture cards also make it easier to record incoming audio like a party chat.