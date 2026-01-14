China And Japan Might Save Apple's Rising Prices From The AI Boom

The AI boom and resulting strained supply chain created by AI companies always needing more RAM and other components is already affecting the industry overall. However, RAM isn't the only component manufacturers are struggling to get their hands on, as a major Japanese company behind a glass cloth fiber used in iPhone models and other popular devices can't keep up with demand from Apple, Qualcomm, Nvidia, Google, Amazon, and others.

This glass cloth is made from fine glass fibers to reinforce layers in printed circuit boards(PCBs), and the most prevalent of these fibers are made by Japan's Nitto Boseki (aka Nittobo). According to Nikkei Asia, Apple was an early adopter of Nittobo's glass cloth. However, with AI companies requiring untold numbers of high-performance PCBs, this specific glass cloth has reportedly put Apple at risk of a supply shortage.

Nikkei Asia says that industry insiders are calling this strain "one of the biggest bottlenecks for the electronics-making and AI industry for 2026." Apple has been closely monitoring the situation by not only sending its own staff to Japan to ensure it gets the material, but also reaching out to other companies that might be able to help the company avoid possible launch delays, product shortages, or price hikes.