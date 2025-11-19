iPhone 18 Pro Rumors Hint At 6 Major Upgrades In The Works
Apple still has a long way to go before releasing the next generation of iPhones, but there are already tons of rumors regarding the iPhone 18 Pro models. With so many changes expected for the iPhone lineup in the near future, Apple's most anticipated Pro phone is expected to have several upgrades.
First up, Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station believes Apple's next big camera feature will be variable aperture. If that turns out to be correct, Apple could improve low-light shots and make brighter scenes more realistic with improved depth of field.
Another rumor claims Apple will add a smaller Dynamic Island as it prepares to remove the display cutout entirely for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027. Per display analyst Ross Young and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple wants to hide the Face ID sensors under the display. And the third rumor we're tracking is from The Information, which thinks Apple could be planning to add a single pinhole camera in the upper-left corner of the display.
Bigger battery and better chips
The new iPhone 17 models already have a formidable battery life. Still, it seems Apple might be willing to make the iPhone 18 Pro Max battery life even better. According to a Chinese leaker, the new model will be slightly thicker and heavier, most likely adding space for a longer battery life.
A fifth rumor we've heard is that some expect Apple to use a 2nm manufacturing process for the upcoming A20 Pro, making it even more powerful without depleting its battery life. Another chip improvement would come from the C2 modem, which is expected to make Apple abandon Qualcomm in favor of its own solution. Currently, the company uses the C1X modem on the iPhone Air, but rumors suggest that it's developing a better 5G modem with mmWave 5G support in the U.S.
Finally, on the topic of 5G, The Information believes Apple will add support for 5G networks through satellites, which would expand iPhone users' access to 5G from its current emergency usage to mainstream usage, meaning customers would be able to have unlimited access online anywhere in the world. BGR will keep following the latest iPhone 18 Pro rumors, and we'll let you know once we learn more about them.