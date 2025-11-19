iPhone 18 Pro Rumors Hint At 6 Major Upgrades In The Works

Apple still has a long way to go before releasing the next generation of iPhones, but there are already tons of rumors regarding the iPhone 18 Pro models. With so many changes expected for the iPhone lineup in the near future, Apple's most anticipated Pro phone is expected to have several upgrades.

First up, Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station believes Apple's next big camera feature will be variable aperture. If that turns out to be correct, Apple could improve low-light shots and make brighter scenes more realistic with improved depth of field.

Another rumor claims Apple will add a smaller Dynamic Island as it prepares to remove the display cutout entirely for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027. Per display analyst Ross Young and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple wants to hide the Face ID sensors under the display. And the third rumor we're tracking is from The Information, which thinks Apple could be planning to add a single pinhole camera in the upper-left corner of the display.