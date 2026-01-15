3 Hidden Costco Gems You've Been Missing Out On

Now that a couple of popular options have had a spotlight on their prices, it's time to dive into something a bit more niche but just as much of a gem, with the Roland TD-513 Electronic Drum Kit. Costco is selling the drum kit for $2,699.99, and it's an exclusive. It includes the $1,899.99 V51 Drum Sound Module for pro-level sound, along with space-saving Pro Kit drum pads. The price is assuredly right compared to resellers or similar sets such as the TD-516 (which offers a few more pads) or the VAD516 (if you prefer acoustic design), both of which retail for much more than the TD-513 at $3,699.99 and $5,799.99, respectively.

The first thing to note is that Roland's 5-Series is the most current in its lineup freshly launched at the tail end of 2025, including the TD-513 and its V51 Drum Sound Module, which not only makes Costco one of the cheapest ways to snag a new 5-Series but also one of the more trusted, thanks to Costco's excellent 90-day return policy on electronics. That gives you three months to decide whether this kit suits your needs, well past the 30-day policies you'll find at popular music technology equipment stores like Sweetwater.

Ultimately, the Roland TD-513 Electronic Drum Kit is the most affordable set in the new 5-Series lineup, otherwise known as an entry model. And since the set is specifically designed to conserve space, it's an excellent choice for drummers with little room to spare, as reviews indicate. So if you're looking to upgrade to pro-level sound with a space-saving kit that's available at an entry-level price, all the while backed by an incredible return policy, you should look no further than the Roland TD-513 Electronic Drum Kit exclusive to Costco.