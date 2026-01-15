3 Hidden Costco Gems You've Been Missing Out On
Costco is well-known for its deals, especially on electronics, which is why it is recommended to always buy your tech from Costco. Whether you are looking for a vacuum cleaner, a new microSD card for your Switch 2, or a wicked drumset, Costco has your back with some fantastic sales that even members may not expect to find at their local warehouse clubs. Despite the chain's reputation for sourcing wonderful local produce, it's also a haven for anyone who loves to dig up unique deals. But rather than doing the hard work yourself, let us do the heavy lifting by highlighting some real steals you may have missed.
With how frequently Costco updates its product listings with new items, it can be challenging to uncover the best deals before they disappear. So rather than spending hours walking through the store or navigating its website, sit back and relax as we detail the top hidden gems you've been missing out on.
1. Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
If there is one constant in the cleaning world, it's that Dyson products are rarely cheap. In Dyson's case, the fees are well-earned, as the company revolutionized the vacuum cleaner market with its cyclonic bagless design in 1993. To this day, Dyson vacuums are still considered one of the best vacuum brands. The only trouble is, they are still pretty pricey. That is, unless you shop at Costco.
The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale at Costco for $399.99, though it typically sells for $549.99. You can even see this deal in action by looking for a similar V10 model on Best Buy or Amazon, where both are sold for almost double the price. While there is a newer V11 out there that adds a fancy display to the vacuum, plenty of reviews mention the V10 strikes a perfect balance of performance, with the only notable complaints mentioning the high price. That matches the sentiment in the user reviews on Amazon.
Thankfully, the pricing issue is easily solved by snagging the vacuum on sale, which is why Costco's price at the time of this writing is so great. Just keep in mind this deal ends on January 19th, so you'll need to act fast if you don't want to miss out. For anyone who needs a new vacuum, Costco has your back with the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at $150 off.
2. Lexar PLAY PRO 1 TB microSDXC Express Card
There is a wide selection of electronics that support storage expansion with microSD cards. In other words, there are plenty of reasons why you may require a new microSD in your life, from your old cards aging out to the new spec requirements for the Switch 2 gaming handheld. The simplest solution is, of course, to buy a new microSD.
However, if you haven't bought one in a while, you may be surprised to learn that there's a new generation available that boosts read and write speeds by using a faster PCIe/NVMe interface. It's called microSDXC Express, and wouldn't you know it, Costco is currently selling the Lexar PLAY PRO 1 TB microSDXC Express Card, bringing its $219.99 retail price seen at both Amazon and B&H down to $179.99, a savings of $40. Unlike the many questionable generic microSD cards you can find on Amazon, Lexar is well known for making quality cards. Not only is this why Lexar is a well-known and trusted brand at BGR for both SD cards and its readers, but it's also likely why customer reviews across Costco, B&H, and Amazon have remained steadily positive.
So, if you find yourself in need of a new microSD, why not futureproof yourself with the latest-generation microSD? You literally can't beat the price, so if you're a Costco member, go ahead and save yourself $40 on the Lexar PLAY PRO 1 TB microSDXC Express Card. Best of all, this is the normal price at Costco, so there's no need to worry about this deal ending anytime soon, unless stock runs out.
3. Roland TD-513 Electronic Drum Kit
Now that a couple of popular options have had a spotlight on their prices, it's time to dive into something a bit more niche but just as much of a gem, with the Roland TD-513 Electronic Drum Kit. Costco is selling the drum kit for $2,699.99, and it's an exclusive. It includes the $1,899.99 V51 Drum Sound Module for pro-level sound, along with space-saving Pro Kit drum pads. The price is assuredly right compared to resellers or similar sets such as the TD-516 (which offers a few more pads) or the VAD516 (if you prefer acoustic design), both of which retail for much more than the TD-513 at $3,699.99 and $5,799.99, respectively.
The first thing to note is that Roland's 5-Series is the most current in its lineup freshly launched at the tail end of 2025, including the TD-513 and its V51 Drum Sound Module, which not only makes Costco one of the cheapest ways to snag a new 5-Series but also one of the more trusted, thanks to Costco's excellent 90-day return policy on electronics. That gives you three months to decide whether this kit suits your needs, well past the 30-day policies you'll find at popular music technology equipment stores like Sweetwater.
Ultimately, the Roland TD-513 Electronic Drum Kit is the most affordable set in the new 5-Series lineup, otherwise known as an entry model. And since the set is specifically designed to conserve space, it's an excellent choice for drummers with little room to spare, as reviews indicate. So if you're looking to upgrade to pro-level sound with a space-saving kit that's available at an entry-level price, all the while backed by an incredible return policy, you should look no further than the Roland TD-513 Electronic Drum Kit exclusive to Costco.
How we selected these products
An assortment of methods has been used to select the products for this roundup of Costco's best hidden gems, ranging from the author's firsthand experience shopping at Costco, to BGR's years of dedication covering the store and its many great deals, to user and expert reviews across the web. All factors were considered to uncover truly unique items with fantastic pricing that most shoppers wouldn't typically think to buy from Costco, such as a vacuum cleaner, a memory card, and an electronic drum kit. Rest assured, you won't find better pricing on these hidden gems.