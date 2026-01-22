3 Clever Uses For Your Old Xbox One (Beyond Traditional Gaming)

Not every Xbox One console has a Blu-ray player; the S model released in 2019 was all-digital. Still, the majority of Xbox One consoles came with a drive that reads Blu-ray discs and DVDs. Some Xbox One S and X models even offer 4K Blu-ray support (with a few restrictions), making them easy to convert into physical media players and saving you the cost of a dedicated Blu-ray disc player.

There are many benefits to watching uncompressed videos, such as those on Blu-ray discs. First, by keeping your media on physical discs, you don't have to worry about streaming bitrates, internet speeds, or ping between your connection and a faraway server. Insert the disc into the Xbox One drive and play it.You don't need an internet connection except to download the player the first time. Second, collecting physical media means you don't have to worry about the movie or show being edited or changed behind your back, as can happen with content on streaming services.

Being in full control of your media definitely has its upsides. So if you don't already have a physical media player in the house, you can cleverly repurpose your old Xbox One as a dedicated Blu-ray and DVD player to fulfill that role, rather than buying a new Xbox with continually rising prices.