28 Days Later Used A Simple Casting Trick To Create Its Groundbreaking Zombies

George Romero's 1968 film "Night of the Living Dead" used Pittsburgh locals to play zombies. Their performances may not have been Oscar-worthy, but Romero's indie production went on to become one of the most groundbreaking horror films of all time, and those "townie" zombies are still terrifying in 2026. But what do you do when you're casting for an amped-up pack of rage-filled zombies? This is precisely the debacle that filmmaker Danny Boyle found himself in when hiring talent for his 2002 zombie film "28 Days Later." His solution was to cast the fastest people on the planet: athletes.

In an interview with PeopleTV in 2019, Boyle elaborated on his thought process of targeting the fitness-inclined to fill zombie roles: "To be really scary, they can't just stumble around going 'argh', 'cause otherwise you'd just walk away from them. There's an agency where athletes [go] after they finish their careers... and they get hired to open supermarkets, turn tumbles, and they find work like that. We hired them to be the zombies, so when they ran at you, it was pretty scary."

The result of that strategy became a timeless classic. The adrenaline-fueled ghouls of "28 Days Later" would go on to inspire zombie behavior for years following the film's release, with their impact still felt in genre staples like "Army of the Dead," Zack Snyder's underrated zombie movie that you can now stream on Netflix.