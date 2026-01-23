Al Pacino's Gritty 1970s-Set Thriller Series On Prime Video Is A Hidden Gem

Amazon Prime Video is home to a variety of content — such as its collection of video game adaptations we're getting excited about — but some folks may not know that the platform's library also includes Al Pacino pairing with 2017's "Get Out" director Jordan Peele to tell their own version of history. While 2020's "Hunters" TV-MA rating and historical reimagining means the show might not be for everybody, it can be a real thrill-ride for those who take interest.

Currently available on streaming, "Hunters" explores a controversial topic from one of the darkest periods in history — and it's not a guarantee that the show always handles the topic with delicacy and sensitivity in mind. Nonetheless, the series maintains rather positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, so don't say we didn't warn you before diving into a show that sees its characters fighting Nazis in an alternate timeline.

Spanning two seasons, this drama-mystery-thriller will have you traveling through the streets of a metropolis in a high-stakes plot: One man seeks revenge, and one team attempts to save the world. While the series can be polarizing, it did earn Al Pacino a 2021 Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.