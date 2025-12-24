5 Amazing Sci-Fi Shows That Were Canceled After One Season

A television show cut down in its prime can be heartbreaking for fans, but a show that gets the axe before it can even have a second season can be especially brutal. There are many reasons for a show getting cancelled — such as financial issues, low ratings, or bad management — but fans will still feel the sting of losing something they enjoyed. In the world of sci-fi, there's a plethora of shows that, while impressive, were simply taken from us far too soon.

The following sci-fi shows are going to have you confronting swamp monsters, meeting with aliens after a storm, navigating 1950s Jim Crow laws or complex family relationships, and traveling through the more mysterious parts of the galaxy alongside space rebels. Every show on this list has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, but don't get your hopes up if you're looking for stories that have a satisfying conclusion.

Concerning the list itself, we made sure to tell you where each show is streaming, but there are a couple that can only be purchased at the time of this writing. However, if you find yourself needing more sci-fi goodness because one of these shows cut you off abruptly, you can check out these '70s sci-fi flicks everyone needs to see, or you can also watch some sci-fi movies based on classic short stories. While they're not television shows, you can at least take solace in the fact that you know you'll see an ending.