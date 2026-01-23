2 Dead Giveaways Your Gas Pump Has A Card Skimmer

While spotting external card skimmers is relatively easy, internal skimmers are a bit more subtle and insidious. These are either placed inside a panel, right over the reader slot, or are used to replace entire segments of the panel like the keypad. Internal card skimmers aren't quite as easy to spot as the external version, but there are still some signs you can watch for.

Take a close look at the panel and its surrounding construction. Does it look as though it has been damaged or yanked out of alignment with the rest of the pump? The primary weakness of an internal skimmer is that it requires fairly extensive modification to install. There's a strong chance the bad actor had to force the panel open to place the skimmer, which can result in parts that don't line up with one another or large, obvious scratches and dents on the surface of the pump. In the same vein as an external card skimmer, a quick tug of the panel or card reader may reveal something is amiss.

Gas stations do their best to create simple warning systems for when their pumps have been tampered with, chief among them being security stickers. These stickers are usually placed by safety inspectors over the gaps of the pump's access panel. This is on purpose; if the sticker has been torn or peeled off, it's a sign that someone was trying to access the pump's internals without a key. You can also avoid gas pump card skimmers altogether with your iPhone.