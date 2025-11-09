5 Free PayPal Alternatives That Are Actually Worth Using (According To Users)

Mobile payment providers like PayPal, Google Wallet, Stripe, and Apple Pay are likely here to stay, especially since these apps now offer the opportunity to create a digital ID for use with TSA's system as well as let you store your state-issued identification on your phone. That is to say, they're important for more than just mobile payments and simple banking. PayPal is one of the more popular options, holding 45% of the global payments market. PayPal boasts 434 million users and merchants use the service, with 26.3 billion transactions completed in 2024 alone.

Unfortunately, PayPal is also known for its high service fees and poor support, with over 35,000 reviews on Trustpilot amounting to a less than two-star rating. Not to mention, PayPal is known to have outages from time to time. The good news is it's not the only app that exists, so it may not be the best for you. Sometimes, just knowing there are alternatives is enough. But are there any worth using according to real people?

Alternatives include Square, Venmo, Cash App, Google Wallet, Samsung Wallet, Apple Pay, Skrill, Payoneer, Stripe, Amazon Pay, and a few others — like Shopify Payments. There's not nearly enough time to evaluate all of these services, but there's clearly a lot of competition. To find out which one is best for you, it's good to focus on user satisfaction.