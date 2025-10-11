How To Add Your State ID To Your Google Wallet On Android (And Why You Should)

With TSA rolling out Digital ID verification at several airports across the country, now is an excellent time to set up your State ID on your Android device. A Digital ID, if you're not familiar, simply involves uploading your personal identification documents, such as a state-issued ID, to platforms like Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, and Samsung Wallet. It's still advisable to carry a physical ID when traveling, but the digital version makes it faster to pass through checkpoints. Since most new Android phones have Google Wallet pre-installed, it's the ideal option to set up your ID. That said, the feature is currently available in select states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, and North Dakota.

To create your ID, open Google Wallet and tap the blue Plus icon in the bottom right corner. Select ID > Driver's license or state ID > Your current state of residence > Get started. You must take photos of the front and back of your physical state-issued ID and a video of your face for verification. It's not the same as what TSA's facial scan actually does, but more like a simpler version. Situate yourself in a well-lit room or environment, and pick a neutral surface — like a plain white or black countertop or table — to place your ID on. Once the media is uploaded, it can take a few minutes for the information to be reviewed and verified by your state's transportation department.