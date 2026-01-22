4 Simple Fixes To Speed Up Your Old Smart TV

Your Smart TV has limited storage space and RAM. Depending on the brand and model you've purchased, you may not be able to install all the apps you want since doing so will slow down your Smart TV. A Smart TV's processing power is simply limited, and filling its storage also leads to storage fragmentation. If there are too many apps, the Smart TV takes longer to load because it takes longer to find the right data for the app. It also means the app cache fills up and it can't create new caches if the storage reaches capacity. Overall, your Smart TV app experience will start to feel sluggish and loading times will become more noticeable.

Clearing the app cache is a temporary solution, but you still want the cache used as intended to achieve faster loading times and to save app preferences for quicker access. If you delete it too often, you're essentially forcing the app to redownload the relevant files every time you access them. Plus, modern TV platforms have become more efficient at managing caches when storage becomes too full, so the whole practice becomes a bit redundant. Still, it doesn't hurt to clear it if it's been a while. You can clear the app cache by opening the app management screen on your Smart TV and selecting the Clear Cache option (sometimes you need to press the More Options button on your remote to open the menu next to an app). Otherwise, just uninstall the apps you don't use to avoid exceeding processing power and storage limits.