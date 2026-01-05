What Is The Point Of Streaming Devices If You Buy A Smart TV?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smart TVs have been around for years, and most of them do a decent job at connecting you to streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max. That said, there are still plenty of households that use standalone streaming hardware — products like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, and Roku's lineup of streaming sticks and set-top boxes — instead of the apps and other features built into a web-connected TV.

On paper, this may seem redundant, but plenty of people still pick up a streaming device even when they already own a smart TV — and for good reason. "Smart" doesn't automatically mean "fast," "smooth," or even "reliable." Popular platforms like Fire TV and Google TV are licensed out to a bunch of different manufacturers, and that creates a wide performance gap from one TV to the next. Everything from the processor a company chooses to the version of the software the TV ships with can dramatically affect how well the interface actually runs in day-to-day use.

Slow navigation, sluggish app loading, and occasional crashes aren't uncommon on smart TVs, especially for budget and midrange TVs that may cut corners on internal hardware. A dedicated streaming box or stick sidesteps that by giving you a consistent, well-maintained platform that's been optimized for one job: streaming your stuff quickly and without headaches.