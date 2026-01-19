4K Monitors Are Great, But The Smart Money Buys A Cheaper Panel

The biggest sacrifice in the decision between 4K and 1440p is pixel count, but you may even find this to be a negligible loss if you consider screen size. 4K screens shine the most in the context of large TVs, where it is important for the viewer to identify small details from across the room. Pixels are packed more densely on a desktop monitor of 27 inches or smaller, making the gap between 1440p and 4K much less noticeable.

There's also the matter of upscaling: 4K monitors are everywhere now, but not every media device can support 4K output. You might even want to use your monitor to watch older media or play retro video games. In these cases, it may be necessary to upscale the image from its lower resolution to match the screen's native resolution. The size of the resolution gap matters greatly when upscaling. Converting a 1080p image to 1440p is a small difference, but converting 1080p to 4K will likely result in a distorted and unappealing visual.

In a world where smart TVs are cheaper than PC monitors, it's important to consider the reason behind all this disparity. It often comes down to particular factors beyond the obvious pixel resolution. Smart money says that the cheaper panel has more going on under the hood than the flashy 4K monitor, and that's what can make all the difference for you.