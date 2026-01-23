This Once Lost Computer Artifact Was Found In A Storage Closet

A post on the social media platform Mastodon shows an old tape with the label "UNIX Original from Bell Labs v4 (see manual for format)". Above this photo is a post from Rob Ricci which says, "While cleaning a storage room, our staff found this tape containing #UNIX v4 from Bell Labs, circa 1973...Apparently no other complete copies are known to exist...We have arranged to deliver it to the Computer History Museum".

This discovery at the University of Utah is, in fact, quite the historic find. This early version of UNIX is from the 1970s and UNIX innovations from decades ago made current computer operating systems possible. As Ricci's Mastodon post stated, it is the only one in existence and as such is an artifact of great interest. The history of the computer is considered important to document and understand, especially considering the scientists who have been baffled by ancient computer technology.

Oddly enough, the label on the tape is presumed to be written by Ricci's university advisor Jay Lepreau who passed away in 2008. Ricci himself is a research professor at the University of Utah's School of Computing, and has multiple publications to his name. With the tape found, his team went on a journey to see what was on it, and learn how it could be preserved.