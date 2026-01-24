How Long Do Android Tablets Actually Last? Here's What Experts Say

Android tablets vary greatly in build quality, price, and processing power, much more so than iPads. Answering how long Android tablets last isn't as simple as claiming a definitive timeline. A lot depends on your specific tablet model and how you maintain your device. However, to give a ballpark estimate, most Android tablets typically last between two and five years, with some premium models lasting seven years or more. Still, that doesn't mean your tablet is going to simply shut off the moment you hit the 5-year mark.

Some budget models begin declining in performance after just a couple of years, and even the best Android tablets can fall victim to issues like low battery life, slowdowns caused by low storage, malware or viruses, and physical damage. One major factor that determines the lifespan of your Android tablet is your manufacturer's operating system support. OS updates help your device run smoothly, keeping it compatible with new apps and security upgrades. OS support is important because even if your tablet is in great physical shape and has a healthy battery life, if it can't support any modern apps, it's basically a paperweight.

Many mid-range Android tablets only offer OS support for three years, so after that, your device may fall behind or develop serious performance issues. Although some tablets live a short life due to cracked screens or malware attacks, most simply age out and become obsolete.