Ukraine's Military Is Using Unmanned Ground Robots That Could Change Warfare

Since the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022, military leaders around the world have drawn lessons from it about an ever-evolving technological landscape. Both sides continue to deploy and counteract groundbreaking weapon systems in realtime, ranging from sea drones to high-energy lasers. One such technology is Ukraine's recent use of unmanned ground robots. Equipped with grenade launchers to machine guns, these unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) have changed the way Ukraine conducts its reconnaissance, assault, and resupply missions.

The multipurpose capabilities of UGVs have made them a popular choice for Ukrainian leaders looking to disrupt Russian operations while reducing casualties. However, these drones have experienced varying degrees of success and have yet to be deployed to the same level as their aerial counterparts. This doesn't mean that they haven't worked on the battlefield, as Ukrainian forces have posted videos showcasing UGVs gunning down Russian armored vehicles (via Defense Express). Even with this in mind, however, unmanned ground vehicles may prove more useful as logistics tools, a key area where Ukraine has a distinct disadvantage. According to Jack Watling, a senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, "UGVs are disproportionately used for resupply in Ukraine."

On balance, both Ukraine's and Russia's use of drones has revealed several points of exposure in the gear and equipment of global military powers. As such, military leaders have begun to develop unmanned technologies with earnest, perhaps best exemplified by Russia's development of aerial drones immune to electromagnetic warfare, and Indonesia's autonomous submarines. These advances have specialists believing that unmanned technologies will revolutionize the battlefield for years to come.