2 Of The Best Sleep Headphones You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports

Urban living has its challenges, and one of them is constant noise from the surroundings. Whether it's from passing vehicles or people walking down the sidewalk, it can be tough to get continuous quiet so that you can get your daily dose of sleep without interruptions. Especially if you work on a night shift and are forced to sleep during the day, it becomes worse, because most people carry out their activities during the daytime. Even if you're lucky enough to live in a quiet place, you might live with someone who snores, which can be a constant source of irritation.

If either of these cases describes your situation, the best solution to getting good sleep is to wear sleep headphones. Sleep headphones are typically more effective in muting external sounds, creating a distraction-free environment for the perfect good night's rest. This is because soothing sounds, like white noise, are played through such headphones and can act as a shield against constant environmental noise, according to Michael Grandner, a sleep expert and the director of the Sleep and Health Research Program at the University of Arizona, speaking to Consumer Reports.

To help you get a good night's sleep in an environment full of distractions, these two sleep headphones are your best companions. They are recommended by the team of experts at Consumer Reports, who buy and test lots of gadgets to find standout options. You can check the full methodology at the end of the article for more details.