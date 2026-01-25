4 Common Mistakes People Make With USB Flash Drives

USB flash drives are handy devices to have because of their usefulness. One obvious use case for a flash drive is, of course, storage. However, there are many extra ways to use your USB flash drive. You can use it to transfer files from one device to another, lock your PC or laptop, rescue your device from a virus, and even install operating systems. Given their versatility and low price, they're quite common, and you probably have one or two lurking in your drawers.

Flash drives don't require any technical knowledge to use; you just plug them into a compatible USB port, and you'll be ready to read stored files or transfer data. But while they are easy to use, rules for using them properly exist. And if you don't follow the best practices, you may damage your USB Flash drive by corrupting your stored files, or worse, causing a complete failure and rendering it unusable.

Some of these common mistakes aren't harmful in any way, but they might be the reason why you're not experiencing the full speed your flash drive is actually capable of. Regardless, if you're making any of these mistakes with your flash drive, you should avoid them at all costs for the best experience.