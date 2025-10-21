3 Things You Should Never Plug Into Your Laptop's USB Ports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The USB ports on modern laptops are versatile interfaces that you can use to connect a multitude of devices. While these ports were once limited to connecting basic peripherals, the modern USB interface has evolved into a significantly more sophisticated technology that can handle everything from ultra-fast data transfers to high power delivery.

As a result, we frequently use USB ports on our laptops to attach chargers, external storage drives, headphones, keyboards, mice, webcams, and a variety of other gadgets. Sure, the capabilities of a USB port can differ based on which USB generation it supports and whether it's using the Type-A or Type-C connector. However, there are also optional technologies like DisplayPort (DP) Alt Mode and Thunderbolt that can take a USB port to the next level, allowing video output to external displays, connection of external GPUs, and support for daisy-chaining a host of devices.

So, while all these impressive capabilities can make it seem like you can connect pretty much anything that has a USB connector into your laptop, there are some things that you should never insert into your laptop's USB ports to ensure it remains safe and secure.