A New Police Drone From Lockheed Martin Is Out, And This City Insists It's The First To Use It

In January 2026, the Baton Rouge Police Department was the first of its kind to adopt the use of the Edge Autonomy Stalker VXE30, an unmanned drone designed by aerospace giant Lockheed Martin. In an interview with local ABC affiliate WBRZ, Police Chief TJ Morse stated the department is now heavily invested in drone technology due to "losing our helicopter program and our aviation support unit" in a 2023 police chopper crash that took the lives of two BRPD officers.

The small-footprint drone with a 16-foot wingspan can be disassembled to fit in a small SUV or van and features a maximum FAA-cleared flight ceiling of 400 feet. The Stalker VXE30 has an optimal cruise speed of 36 mph, a top speed of 58 mph, and a communications range of up to 100 miles. It can also take off and land vertically. Drone operators can swap out attached cameras, with the BRPD drone's current configuration featuring a four hour flight time and a thermal camera with "very good zoom capabilities".

This isn't the first drone the department has added to its arsenal. The VXE30 puts the total number of the BRPD's unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to 31, operated by 24 FAA-licensed drone pilots in a dedicated task force. It makes sense that the department would increasingly turn to UAVs offering full remote operation to leverage safety as well as new advances in remote technology. While the VXE30 is a traditional drone, other government agencies are also exploring the possibility of using increasingly-advanced UAVs, including the possibility of the FBI fielding "unjammable drones" controlled by fiber optics.