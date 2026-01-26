3 New Ryobi Gadgets Coming Out In 2026 That Aren't Power Tools

Ryobi's new 18V ONE+ 150W Power Source is a portable one-pound power source that runs on any of the 18V ONE+ batteries. It essentially functions like a portable power station, but instead of having an internal battery with a fixed capacity, it lets you swap out the ONE+ batteries anytime you like. That means you can have a small 1.5Ah capacity one time and a large 12Ah capacity the next, making the 150W Power Source a very versatile power station.

You can use the pack with your typical gadgets — phones, tablets, and laptops — plugged into either the USB-C or USB-A port. For larger appliances like a TV or full-sized fan, it includes a 120V AC outlet. All three outputs (the AC outlet and both USB ports) can power devices at the same time. To ensure safety and quality, the power source produces pure sine waves, which is similar to the type of power you get from your wall outlet at home. That means it's stable and less likely to damage your devices.

Runtime-wise, the Ryobi 150W Power Source paired with an 18V ONE+ 4Ah battery can drive an 8W router for seven hours, or a 32-inch 30W TV for two hours. It's also enough to charge a 50Wh laptop one time, a 17Wh phone three times, or a 5Wh smartwatch 12 times. When you switch to a higher capacity battery, expect longer runtimes and more charges out of this pack.

Other than charging, the power source can double as a task-light too. There are separate switches for the USB ports, AC outlet, and task-light to minimize power draw when you're not actively using that specific feature. If you don't use the power source within three hours at all, it automatically shuts down.