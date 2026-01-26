3 New Ryobi Gadgets Coming Out In 2026 That Aren't Power Tools
Many people know Ryobi as a power tool company, one offering a wide array of solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. The brand produces all sorts of drills, impact wrenches, and saws, along with lawn mowers, string trimmers, and blowers. But Ryobi actually makes plenty of products outside its usual assortment of power tools. For instance, there are some useful but cool gadgets for your desk, like the USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum and Flexible LED Clamp Light. Whenever you're out on a picnic or camping with friends, you can bring the Ryobi USB Lithium Misting Fan or the USB Lithium Verse Compact Speaker. You can also find a heated cushion, bug zapper, and Bluetooth radio/speaker among Ryobi's inventory.
And now for 2026, Ryobi is about to release three additional products that also don't belong to the power tool category. Hint: They're all power sources, and can come in handy for pretty much anything that needs juice or charging on the go.
18V ONE+ 150W Power Source
Ryobi's new 18V ONE+ 150W Power Source is a portable one-pound power source that runs on any of the 18V ONE+ batteries. It essentially functions like a portable power station, but instead of having an internal battery with a fixed capacity, it lets you swap out the ONE+ batteries anytime you like. That means you can have a small 1.5Ah capacity one time and a large 12Ah capacity the next, making the 150W Power Source a very versatile power station.
You can use the pack with your typical gadgets — phones, tablets, and laptops — plugged into either the USB-C or USB-A port. For larger appliances like a TV or full-sized fan, it includes a 120V AC outlet. All three outputs (the AC outlet and both USB ports) can power devices at the same time. To ensure safety and quality, the power source produces pure sine waves, which is similar to the type of power you get from your wall outlet at home. That means it's stable and less likely to damage your devices.
Runtime-wise, the Ryobi 150W Power Source paired with an 18V ONE+ 4Ah battery can drive an 8W router for seven hours, or a 32-inch 30W TV for two hours. It's also enough to charge a 50Wh laptop one time, a 17Wh phone three times, or a 5Wh smartwatch 12 times. When you switch to a higher capacity battery, expect longer runtimes and more charges out of this pack.
Other than charging, the power source can double as a task-light too. There are separate switches for the USB ports, AC outlet, and task-light to minimize power draw when you're not actively using that specific feature. If you don't use the power source within three hours at all, it automatically shuts down.
18V ONE+ 200W Power Source/Charger Kit
Just like the Ryobi 150W Power Source, the new 18V ONE+ 200W Power Source/Charger Kit is also a mini portable power station, but with swappable batteries. It's compatible with any battery from the 18V ONE+ family and can handle both small USB gadgets and large AC appliances.
It also comes with most of the features included with the 150W model: It's powered by pure sine wave technology, automatically shuts down when not in use for three hours, and includes a task-light, phone holder, and individual switches for the USB ports, AC outlet, and light. The output options are nearly the same too, except for a second USB-C port (the most common port for charging and data transfer, nowadays). As for the runtime, the Ryobi 200W Power Source/Charge runs just as long as the 150W version does. You can pair it with the 18V 4Ah battery to get around seven hours of router use, or two hours of TV time — or up to 12 charges for a smartwatch, and three charges for a phone.
Besides delivering 200W of power instead of just 150W, the biggest difference between these two Ryobi power sources is the fact that the 200W Power Source actually doubles as a charger for the 18V ONE+ batteries. If you don't already own a Ryobi battery charger, this can be a good alternative: It can recharge a 2Ah battery in as fast as 35 minutes. To charge the Ryobi battery, simply connect the 60W USB-C charging cable to one of the USB-C ports and plug in the wall adapter included in the kit. When outdoors, you can use a Ryobi solar panel for the same purpose.
The kit is bundled with the power source, a 2Ah Ryobi battery, and a 60W USB-C charging cable and wall adapter. If you already have some Ryobi 18V ONE+ batteries ready, you can also buy just the power source.
40V 300W Power Source/Charger
The 40V 300W Power Source/Charger is similar in functionality to the 200W Power Source/Charger from the 18V ONE+ family. It also serves as both a power source for your third-party devices and a charger for your Ryobi batteries. This time, though, it supplies 40V instead of 18V — and as much as 300W, instead of 150W or 200W. However, it still works with the same type of devices, from small electronics like laptops and phones to big appliances, such as TVs and even refrigerators.
As a Ryobi battery charger, the 300W Power Source/Charger takes about 35 minutes to fully charge a 40V 4Ah battery. You can hook it up to a USB-C wall charger, or connect it to a Ryobi solar panel for outdoor use. While it's charging the battery, you can still use the ports — two USB-C ports, one USB-A, and an AC outlet — to run whatever devices you need to. This can come in handy for all sorts of indoor and outdoor adventures and emergencies.
Aside from the added power and voltage, the design of the 40V power source is completely different from the 18V ONE+ models. The 18V ONE+ power sources have underside battery slots, while the 40V version is built with the slot at the top. It makes switching batteries much more convenient. Speaking of changing batteries, feel free to use any of the Ryobi 40V batteries you have on hand. The larger the capacity, the longer the unit can last.
Other convenient features integrated into the unit include an auto shutdown after three hours, a task-light, and a carrying handle that can fold out of the way. The power source delivers smooth and pure sine waves like the others, too.