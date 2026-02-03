5 3D Printed Gadgets You'll Use Every Day

3D printers aren't just for making random statues and toys, as admittedly fun as that is. They are tools that can create just about anything out of nothing but plastic filament, and if you put your mind to it, you can print all kinds of clever gadgets. With the right designs, you can create tools and helpers that could see usage every day, from utility knives to collapsible stools.

The ultimate dream of science fiction is having technology that can either solve all our problems for us or, at least, make said problems a little easier to handle. While a 3D printer can't just conjure things out of thin air, it is more than capable of providing the components necessary for feeding an intuitive, forward-thinking mind. Whether you're in need of ideas for developments or just want some handy household helpers, try using your 3D printer to create these various gadgets, and make them a part of your regular work and habits. You might just find they've become an indispensable part of your life.