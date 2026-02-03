4 Android Phones More Powerful Than The iPhone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you look at the most powerful phones available on the market, the latest iPhone model is bound to show up. Each year Apple does a good job of improving its flagship offerings, bringing in a new chip upgrade with better performance. This makes it an easy purchase, especially for iOS and Apple fans. But those who haven't yet made the jump to Apple's offerings may want to go with an Android phone instead. Luckily, there are plenty of Android phones out there that are just as good or even better than the iPhone 17 when it comes to performance.

Part of what makes the iPhone 17 such a compelling device is a balance of raw power and optimization on Apple's side. The A19 chip, which comes with a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU in the base unit, allows you to throw just about anything at the phone without running into major performance hiccups. Moreover, the overall design of the device, which features well-optimized software, helps it take full advantage of that raw power. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max come with an even stronger chipset, which makes it a hard lineup to beat.

If you're looking to leave iOS behind after the company's latest transition to the Liquid Glass design language or just looking for a new Android device that users and reviewers say can stand up to the iPhone 17 easily, you don't have to settle for second best. There are plenty of high-performing Android phones out there.