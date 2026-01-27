Turn Your Old Android Phone Into A Dash Cam With This Easy DIY Project

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A dash cam can be a very useful tool when you are involved in a car accident and want evidence to prove you weren't at fault. However, dash cams can be quite expensive. For example, the Nextbase iQ Dash Cam, despite its great tech, is $500. The good news is that you don't have to break the bank to give yourself the safety of a dash cam by simply repurposing your old Android smartphone.

While you certainly can use your current Android as a dash cam, it may be inconvenient to set up and take down consistently since you will need it for other purposes as well. With an older one, it can serve that purpose alone. By mounting it to your dashboard, downloading a specific app, and ensuring it keeps a good charge, you have a simple DIY dash cam to use on the road.

It is worth noting that leaving your Android on your dashboard inside your car while you are gone could attract car thieves. So you may only want to use the dash cam during certain drives, or simply ensure it is out of sight while you are away from your car. Though you may not necessarily miss an old phone, it's still never fun to get your car broken into.