NASA Debunked The Conspiracy Theory That Earth Will Lose Gravity In August

The new year debuted with an unexpected space-related conspiracy theory on social media that made us forget about the 3I/ATLAS comet conspiracy that preceded it. An imminent alien contact (3I/ATLAS) may seem less dangerous than Earth losing gravity for seven seconds in August, which is what the new conspiracy proposed, spreading rapidly across social media. Worse, the conspiracy claimed NASA was aware of the cataclysm that could result in tens of millions of lost lives and had a plan to protect the elites during the seven-second period. About two weeks later, Snopes obtained confirmation from a NASA spokesperson that there won't be a loss of gravity whatsoever on August 12, 2026. The only celestial event happening on that date is a total solar eclipse, which has no effect on Earth's gravity.

NASA's comment may seem unnecessary to anyone who is aware of how gravity works. But it may be vital to everyone else in the current context. Wild rumors spread incredibly fast on social media, and the gravity loss rumor is the best example of that. The original poster shared the alert on December 31, 2025, on Instagram, and deleted their account a few days later. But the conspiracy theory is still circulating online, having been picked up and distributed by many people on multiple platforms. Also, sophisticated AI products (like Google's Nano Banana AI model) can be used to generate fake content, including images and videos, that may be used to spread misinformation and boost the visibility of conspiracy theories that go viral.