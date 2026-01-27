Your TV Might Be Mounted Way Too High - Here's Why

The height at which you place your TV can directly impact the quality of your viewing experience. If the TV isn't properly filling your field of view, you won't be able to appreciate the picture quality. Similarly, if you have to crane your neck up to see the screen, you won't get the full scope of its resolution, and the picture may seem blurry or out of focus. The last thing you want to do is spend time considering all the specs for buying a new TV that you can't fully enjoy.

Your ideal setup will depend on both the size and resolution of the TV, and where you'll typically be sitting to watch it. Firstly, you'll want the TV to be centered in your line of sight. Assuming an average eye level of 42 inches off the ground, the center of your TV should sit roughly the same distance from the floor. With a larger TV, you should sit further away to have the whole picture in your field of vision. For example, with a 55-inch TV, generally aim to have it mounted directly across from your usual seat at a distance of about 7.5 feet.

While not exactly authoritative, the users of r/TVTooHigh have shared and agreed upon a set of generally-accepted TV-placement procedures. In short, if a TV is mounted above a fireplace, mounted in such a way that it needs to be angled down, mounted at your eye level while you're standing up, or mounted high enough above a stand to fit a PlayStation 5 underneath vertically, it's mounted too high.