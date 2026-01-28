One Game Of Thrones Star Is Happy With Their Character's Ending
Almost seven years have passed since the end of "Game of Thrones," and while we still wait for the return of "House of the Dragon," it's only natural to hear comments from actors about their roles in the original series. While many cast members weren't happy about how the show ended, Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner says she wouldn't mind coming back to the show, and that she was happy with her character's ending.
"I feel that I was very happy with the way Sansa ended her story in 'Game of Thrones,' and no one else was really happy with their ending. I feel like I got a good one, and so I don't know if I could revisit it," said the actress to The Direct. Later in the interview, Turner said she doesn't discard appearing in another show in the future. "Maybe it would be an utter joy. I would have to see a script."
The Queen in the North might make a reappearance, depending on current plans
Recently, "Game of Thrones" creator George R. R. Martin said that a few spin-offs are in development at HBO, with both prequels and sequels to the original show in the works. With Martin wanting to give fans a lot more of Westeros, it seems he could be able to improve on the poorly reviewed Season 8 finale.
While a schedule up to 2028 has been revealed, uncertainty prevails due to Netflix recently saying it plans to buy Warner Bros. Discovery. Even though some details have to be finalized and shareholders still have to approve this purchase, it's unclear how future "Game of Thrones" projects could be affected.
Although it's unclear whether George R. R. Martin could change some of his characters' endings by releasing new stories of "Game of Thrones," Conleth Hill, who played Varys, has also spoken to The Times about the show's end: "I thought I'd done something wrong. Right up until the last two series, I had no complaints at all. I just felt frustrated with the last couple of series because Varys wasn't the all-knowing character he had been. I think the writers wanted to do one thing to end it and the studio HBO wanted to do another. I felt that last series was a bit rushed. I was inconsolable, but now I'm fine about it."
Here's what the Game of Thrones universe schedule looks like
With the newest "Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" now streaming, HBO promises new stories for "Game of Thrones" fans every year. So far, its second season has been confirmed for 2027 while "House of the Dragon" is expected to return this summer, followed by a new season in 2028.
More interestingly, Deadline previously reported that "Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" might get at least two new seasons, as each one would adapt Martin's books. Other rumored projects include a spin-off of Aegon's Conquest — which takes place before "House of Dragon" and shows how the Targaryens conquered Westeros — the development of a movie, and even two animated series. One thing is certain, HBO — or Netflix in the future — is working a balancing act between rushing its narratives and taking too long to produce new content. If it leans toward the latter, the latest sword-and-sorcery epic might suffer the same fate as the recently released final season of "Stranger Things."