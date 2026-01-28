One Game Of Thrones Star Is Happy With Their Character's Ending

Recently, "Game of Thrones" creator George R. R. Martin said that a few spin-offs are in development at HBO, with both prequels and sequels to the original show in the works. With Martin wanting to give fans a lot more of Westeros, it seems he could be able to improve on the poorly reviewed Season 8 finale.

While a schedule up to 2028 has been revealed, uncertainty prevails due to Netflix recently saying it plans to buy Warner Bros. Discovery. Even though some details have to be finalized and shareholders still have to approve this purchase, it's unclear how future "Game of Thrones" projects could be affected.

Although it's unclear whether George R. R. Martin could change some of his characters' endings by releasing new stories of "Game of Thrones," Conleth Hill, who played Varys, has also spoken to The Times about the show's end: "I thought I'd done something wrong. Right up until the last two series, I had no complaints at all. I just felt frustrated with the last couple of series because Varys wasn't the all-knowing character he had been. I think the writers wanted to do one thing to end it and the studio HBO wanted to do another. I felt that last series was a bit rushed. I was inconsolable, but now I'm fine about it."