You Shouldn't Buy Streaming Subscriptions From Roku - Here's Why

Roku is the primary smart streaming platform in my household. It wasn't necessarily a conscious decision, it just kind of worked out that way because of great deals on smart TV offers — and once you're in and invested, you're in. Roku is not perfect, and there are some things that aren't the greatest about it. For example, the ads that you can't turn off (but at least you can stop them from tracking you). Absolutely one of the biggest problems I have with the platform, and it would certainly cause issues for those who aren't as tech-literate, is how most of the subscriptions work.

Allow me to give an example. We have the official Paramount+ app, but when my wife subscribed to the service, she did so through the Roku channel. That means we cannot use the Paramount+ app and have to go through the Roku channel to watch content and manage our subscription. Now, I should say it's not just Roku that does this. You could subscribe to multiple services through something like Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video, and that's where you would manage your subscription. But there are instances of people who are not able to cancel or properly administrate their Roku subscriptions.

Even when the subscription is activated on Roku, if it's through another service like Disney+ or Hulu, you have to manage the accounts separately. But you're still billed through Roku. It creates some headaches you wouldn't expect. The best advice I can give is simply not to subscribe through Roku directly, but through the actual services and platforms you want to use. That's a solid plan for every Roku streaming device out there, from sticks to set-top boxes.