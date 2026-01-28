Apple TV Vs. Nvidia Shield - Which Is Best For Your Home Theater?

Released in 2022, the current iteration of the Apple TV 4K is one of the most powerful streaming media players on the market, thanks to its A15 Bionic chip. The Apple streamer has an unassuming but sleek design and comes with a pretty minimal aluminum remote, which people seem to have a love-hate relationship with. It runs on tvOS and can stream in 4K with HDR, and there's support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It's also capable of handling a number of audio formats, including Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos. However, the support for DTS audio is missing. There is access to all popular streaming services as well as apps for Plex, Jellyfin, VLC, VPN services, and a lot more. It can also stream Apple Fitness+ content and supports Apple Arcade, which is a subscription service for casual games.

Plus, you can make FaceTime calls on your Apple TV 4K using your iPhone as the webcam, and talk to Siri for voice control. Another highlight of the Apple TV 4K is its seamless communication with other Apple devices, including iPhone, AirPods, and HomePods. You can also control compatible smart home devices directly via the streamer. Finally, the tvOS software is clean, simple, easy to use, and devoid of advertisements. As a result, it's an excellent choice for most home theaters, but it makes the most sense if you are already a part of the Apple ecosystem so that you can make the best of many helpful features. However, it's not without its faults. For example, it doesn't pass raw audio data to your AV receiver or soundbar, and its Match Content feature can cause a black screen for a couple of seconds when you start a new video.