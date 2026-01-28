Laptop Makers Are Our Last Hope For Affordable Computers In 2026

2026 could be the year tech gets a lot more expensive. Thanks to the memory and hardware needs of AI, the market for components is thinning and inventory is running low. However, while AI is going to make your next computer cost a lot more, there may still be hope for affordable laptops. At least, in the short term.

Computer companies that carry a surplus of inventory may be able to shield consumers from the rising costs, perhaps even long enough to get past this AI boom and its high computational demands. Concern over high laptop prices and limited hardware supplies are already showing up in market forecasts for the year. According to a report from the International Data Corporation (IDC), the PC market may shrink as little as 2.4% or as much as 8.9% due to supply constraints, and that will impact prices for consumers.

If you are looking to purchase a laptop in 2026, sooner is better. Laptop makers may be able to temporarily keep their prices the same. It's not certain how long that will last, though, and based on the economy there may be little these companies can do to keep prices reasonable.