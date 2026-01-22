This $45 HDMI Gadget Turns Your TV Into A Wireless Monitor
There are a lot of reasons you might want to be able to connect your phone wirelessly to your TV. The motive might be something as simple as sharing recent vacation photos, watching a YouTube video on a larger screen, or even tackling a spreadsheet for work. No matter what you're trying to do, having a wireless HDMI adapter can be a huge boon. While many newer smart TVs let you share your phone screen to your TV, if you have an older TV or travel a lot, you might need to pick up a third-party adapter to get the same results. There are plenty of options out there, but you can grab this plug-and-play wireless HDMI extender from Braidol at less than $45 for a limited time.
Wireless HDMI extenders are great for anyone that wants to easily cast their phone or tablet screen to their phone. It's perfect for users that rely on their mobile device to get a lot of work done, especially since you can easily plug the smartphone or tablet into any TV with an HDMI port and mirror — or extend — your display to it. These units differ from HDMI wireless transmitters, which are usually designed to transmit HDMI signal from one point to another, versus just grabbing the wireless signal from an existing device.
A great travel companion
Because of the wide approach to compatibility that the Braidol Wireless HDMI Display Dongle Adapter offers, you can expect full cross-platform support. That means you can mirror your display whether you have an iPhone or Android phone (or equivalent tablet), making it a great travel companion for those that need to be able to share their phone or tablet's display with hotel TVs.
Furthermore, the device offers dual-band connections, allowing it to be compatible with even more HDMI output devices while suffering from less interference, the company claims. One reviewer noted that the device is great for connecting their Samsung phone to the TV, allowing them to use mobile desktop modes like Samsung DeX reliably. There are some limitations, though, thanks to HDCP — which tends to cause common HDMI issues across the board. Additionally, because you're connecting your phone directly to the adapter, you don't have to worry about downloading any additional apps, or even having the device connected to Wi-Fi. The company also claims "ultra low latency" of 0.01 seconds, so it should be enough for watching videos and working.
The built-in privacy mode, as well as one-click connect, are also great features. This model has over 4 stars on Amazon and also supports 4K decoding, so you shouldn't experience any issues streaming your phone's 4K content to your TV. While the output is locked to 1080P at 60Hz, that should be more than crisp enough for everyday use.