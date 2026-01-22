This $45 HDMI Gadget Turns Your TV Into A Wireless Monitor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of reasons you might want to be able to connect your phone wirelessly to your TV. The motive might be something as simple as sharing recent vacation photos, watching a YouTube video on a larger screen, or even tackling a spreadsheet for work. No matter what you're trying to do, having a wireless HDMI adapter can be a huge boon. While many newer smart TVs let you share your phone screen to your TV, if you have an older TV or travel a lot, you might need to pick up a third-party adapter to get the same results. There are plenty of options out there, but you can grab this plug-and-play wireless HDMI extender from Braidol at less than $45 for a limited time.

Wireless HDMI extenders are great for anyone that wants to easily cast their phone or tablet screen to their phone. It's perfect for users that rely on their mobile device to get a lot of work done, especially since you can easily plug the smartphone or tablet into any TV with an HDMI port and mirror — or extend — your display to it. These units differ from HDMI wireless transmitters, which are usually designed to transmit HDMI signal from one point to another, versus just grabbing the wireless signal from an existing device.