SpaceX Rocket Explosions Are Causing Major Safety Issues For Airlines

The date is January 16, 2025. Commercial airline flights are in the air across the Caribbean in the region around Puerto Rico, Cuba, and surrounding islands. An alert comes in at 5:49 p.m. from air traffic controllers that a SpaceX rocket launch, Starship Flight 7, had exploded in that air space. All active flights must leave the area immediately for safety, to avoid the debris. At least 20 planes are forced to make emergency re-routes. This story is not an unusual one, though, and as SpaceX continues to have exploding rockets in the sky, it has become a more and more prevalent problem for planes.

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is a private company specializing in launching spacecraft from Earth into orbit. It has a heavy focus on innovation, space exploration, and advancing the latest technology. With that comes inherent risks, however, including the continuous problems with how often SpaceX's Starship craft explodes.

Over the years that SpaceX has launched rockets, it has caused danger to the flight paths of commercial airlines. These planes have to quickly divert course, which can cause chaos in the skies and put them at greater risk for in-air collisions. The explosions have forced planes to make emergency landings to refuel, even having to pass through dangerous debris zones because they don't have enough fuel to remain in the sky. Now, attention turns to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about what should be done.