3 Signs Your OLED TV Might Be On Its Last Legs

OLED TVs became mainstream between the late 2010s and early 2020s, but if you bought an OLED during this phase, you might start to see some signs that it's on its last legs now. The lifespan of an OLED TV tends to end after five years; expert testing shows that a significant fraction of models will experience a problem within that timeframe. If you want to make sure you've extracted the full value from your current TV before you spring for a new one, it's worthwhile to know which problems are actually surefire signals that the TV is down for the count.

The most critical problems for an OLED TV are the ones pertaining to pixel degradation and component failure. These are the types of issues that are likely to severely affect your viewing experience, and they're practically unfixable. If you start to notice burn-in or any problems with color or brightness, it's probably time to start searching for sales on new OLED TVs.