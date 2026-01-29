The Pitt's Noah Wyle Starred In One Of The Best Courtroom Dramas Of All Time

During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Wyle recalled being among the ranks for a film that featured Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, and Jack Nicholson. For Wyle, taking on the role of a Marine meant getting a severe haircut, which proved to be a game-changer for his pickup basketball games.

"I would've been 20 years old. I had never shaved my head before," Wyle explained. "I remember the day I shaved my head; everybody treated me differently in that pickup game." Wyle described his trim as a "high and tight Marine cut," earning him respect on the court. "It was this one window where I was a Jarhead, and they didn't want to mess with me."

As for actually taking part in the movie, one moment stuck with Wyle during the early days of production: a table read-through of the script that made him drastically switch gears. "You're not trying, and that was the energy as it began, and as soon as Jack Nicholson began to read his part, he gave the performance that he gave in the movie that day, and as soon as he spoke, it was like, 'Oh, we're really doing this.'" He added that his first thought after that was: "This is what pro ball feels like." Now, after becoming a two-time Emmy winner, it's safe to say he's rightfully earned his place there, and he didn't need a haircut to do it.