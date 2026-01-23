Jake Gyllenhaal's Underrated 2011 Time-Loop Movie Is Streaming For Free

Jake Gyllenhaal has certainly starred in his fair share of movies over the last couple of decades. From the days of "Donnie Darko" to his performance as obsessed-cartoonist-turned-sleuth Robert Graysmith in David Fincher's "Zodiac," Gyllenhaal continues to sharpen his acting chops from one production to the next. But as is normal for a Hollywood career, there are a number of Gyllenhaal-starring films that make us go, "Oh yeah, Jake was in that." One such cinematic showpiece is an underrated sci-fi movie that was directed by David Bowie's son, Duncan Jones.

We're talking about the 2011 movie "Source Code," which is currently streaming for free (with ads) on the Roku Channel. For those unaware, The Roku Channel is a free app you'll be able to find on most streaming devices and smart TVs. While there's no monthly membership to worry about, you'll need to sign up for a free Roku account to use the service.

"Source Code" stars Gyllenhaal as Captain Colter Stevens, a U.S. Army pilot who awakens to find himself in another person's body, and on a commuter train heading for Chicago. After eight minutes, the train explodes, and Stevens "reawakens" in a sealed capsule. Government officials inform him that he's taking part in the recreated simulation of an actual train explosion, and his goal is to figure out who planted the bomb that blew up the train.