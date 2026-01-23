Jake Gyllenhaal's Underrated 2011 Time-Loop Movie Is Streaming For Free
Jake Gyllenhaal has certainly starred in his fair share of movies over the last couple of decades. From the days of "Donnie Darko" to his performance as obsessed-cartoonist-turned-sleuth Robert Graysmith in David Fincher's "Zodiac," Gyllenhaal continues to sharpen his acting chops from one production to the next. But as is normal for a Hollywood career, there are a number of Gyllenhaal-starring films that make us go, "Oh yeah, Jake was in that." One such cinematic showpiece is an underrated sci-fi movie that was directed by David Bowie's son, Duncan Jones.
We're talking about the 2011 movie "Source Code," which is currently streaming for free (with ads) on the Roku Channel. For those unaware, The Roku Channel is a free app you'll be able to find on most streaming devices and smart TVs. While there's no monthly membership to worry about, you'll need to sign up for a free Roku account to use the service.
"Source Code" stars Gyllenhaal as Captain Colter Stevens, a U.S. Army pilot who awakens to find himself in another person's body, and on a commuter train heading for Chicago. After eight minutes, the train explodes, and Stevens "reawakens" in a sealed capsule. Government officials inform him that he's taking part in the recreated simulation of an actual train explosion, and his goal is to figure out who planted the bomb that blew up the train.
Not only did Source Code do well at the box office, but it also fared well critically
Praised for its inventive premise and excellent performances, "Source Code" earned a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 74 out of 100 ranking on Metacritic. Produced on a $32 million budget, the movie would go on to earn $147.3 million at the box office. Writing for the Chicago Sun-Times, Richard Roeper called the film "[c]onfounding, exhilarating, [and] challenging."
Movies like "Source Code" are fantastic showpieces for its main players, and Gyllenhaal definitely brings his A-game. In fact, future Gyllenhaal films — like the 2022 crime thriller "Emergency" — should probably be thanking "Source Code" for the kind of edge-of-your-seat, emotional acting that Jake has become known for. 2011 also wouldn't be the last time audiences would get to see Gyllenhaal as a military officer; the 2023 war film "The Covenant" casts Jake as John Kinley, a U.S. Army Green Beret Master Sergeant.
Look for Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming 2026 films "The Bride!" (directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, his sister) and "Remain." The Roku Channel is also built into the Roku mobile app, which is available on most Apple and Android devices.