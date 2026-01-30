4 Uncomfortable Truths About Using Roku TV

Smart TVs are gradually becoming a dominant piece of living-room tech as streaming apps continue to replace traditional cable packages. Many of the more popular smart TV brands feature Roku TV, which has risen to a place of prominence alongside the likes of Amazon Fire TV and Google TV thanks to some genuinely good features and benefits. For all of its popularity, however, Roku-enabled TVs do have some noteworthy drawbacks for the average user, from a lack of support for certain apps to some troubling data-gathering policies.

Choosing a smart TV for your home isn't just about picking the cheapest model, or the one with the highest resolution: It's also about selecting an operating system. While TVs playing host to Roku's OS offer the same broad functions as many other TVs in the market, there are a few considerations you need to make before purchasing one over those put forth by competitors. If these elements concern you at all, you might want to consider using a TV with a different operating system.