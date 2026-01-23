I Beat 60,000 BTS Army Members To A Ticket - Here's What It Cost Me

Seeing BTS in person during the first BTS World Tour since the members reunited wasn't on my list of resolutions for 2026. Still, I somehow managed to do everything right and score a VIP ticket to one of the band's upcoming concerts in Europe, beating thousands of ARMY members. The entire process took me about 40 minutes of waiting on Ticketmaster and resulted in a €491 (roughly $576) charge to my debit card. The key element was a bit of luck.

By the time my turn in the online queue came, I had little hope left. Indeed, when Ticketmaster loaded the buy screen, I couldn't find any tickets, regardless of type. The venue map was grayed out, indicating that all the VIP tickets for the day were scooped up. I tried buying anywhere from one to four tickets, thinking that different quantities would improve my chances. The alternative seemed to be waiting for about 60,000 ARMY users who were in front of me in the queue to buy a non-VIP ticket. To make matters worse, the cable guy called, saying he was 10 minutes away, while I was waiting for 5,000 places to go. I'd lose my Wi-Fi connection soon, and any IP change, like switching to a mobile hotspot, could trigger Ticketmaster's bot system.

With all that going through my mind, I cleared the filters one last time, and Ticketmaster moved me to the order screen. My heart was racing. If I didn't act fast enough, the ticket I found would return to the pool to an even luckier BTS ARMY member. I had no time to think or check where my seat was — it later turned out to be a standing section. I filled in my card details and hoped for the best. Ticketmaster returned a confirmation window. My ticket was secure. The cable guy would ring just a few minutes later.