The Costco Camera Bundle Every Photographer Should Know About

Whether you are into traveling, underwater exploration, extreme sports, or simply enjoy vlogging, it's likely you've browsed cameras with an interest in improving your photography skills. But with so many action cam brands on the market like GoPro, Insta360, and DJI, it can be hard to choose only one. In comes Costco with a killer deal on an Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Xplorer Action Camera Bundle, ensuring that your choice is that much easier, not to mention cheaper.

Not only is Costco one of the best places to buy your tech thanks to perks like its generous 90-day return policy on electronics, but it also often runs deals on hidden gems. For example, the current Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Xplorer Action Camera Bundle on sale at Costco for $419.99 is the same price as the standard dual-battery bundle at competitors like Best Buy and Amazon, but with the Costco deal, you not only get two batteries, but you also get a grip kit and a 128GB microSD card, helping you hit the ground running. In fact, the Xplorer Pro Bundle on Amazon is nearly $100 more but doesn't include a microSD card. So not only will you save money, but you'll also get storage included with your purchase.

Beyond the savings and return policy, another good reason to choose the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 as your next action camera is its low-light performance and stabilization. The Leica lens and color profiles don't hurt either, ultimately offering sharp, colorful video no matter where or when you choose to record.