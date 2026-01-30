The Costco Camera Bundle Every Photographer Should Know About
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you are into traveling, underwater exploration, extreme sports, or simply enjoy vlogging, it's likely you've browsed cameras with an interest in improving your photography skills. But with so many action cam brands on the market like GoPro, Insta360, and DJI, it can be hard to choose only one. In comes Costco with a killer deal on an Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Xplorer Action Camera Bundle, ensuring that your choice is that much easier, not to mention cheaper.
Not only is Costco one of the best places to buy your tech thanks to perks like its generous 90-day return policy on electronics, but it also often runs deals on hidden gems. For example, the current Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Xplorer Action Camera Bundle on sale at Costco for $419.99 is the same price as the standard dual-battery bundle at competitors like Best Buy and Amazon, but with the Costco deal, you not only get two batteries, but you also get a grip kit and a 128GB microSD card, helping you hit the ground running. In fact, the Xplorer Pro Bundle on Amazon is nearly $100 more but doesn't include a microSD card. So not only will you save money, but you'll also get storage included with your purchase.
Beyond the savings and return policy, another good reason to choose the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 as your next action camera is its low-light performance and stabilization. The Leica lens and color profiles don't hurt either, ultimately offering sharp, colorful video no matter where or when you choose to record.
Record at up to 8K resolution with the Insta360 Ace Pro 2
When researching which action camera best suits your needs, consider features like low-light shooting, stabilization, battery life, available accessories, and image quality. Much like the DJI Osmo Action, the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 features a large 1/1.3-inch sensor (that can shoot up to 8K/24fps), which is better for low-light shooting than the smaller sensors you'll find in cheaper action cams. So right off the bat, the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 has a significant advantage over much of the competition.
You can also expect gimbal-like smoothness thanks to the Insta360's FlowState stabilization, which combines software with physical gyroscopes to ensure smooth recording. You can even dial in how much stabilization you want, with choices that run from Low to High to Horizon Lock, which keeps the picture centered on the horizon even if the camera body spins (handy for recording heavy action with the camera attached to a participant or craft).
As far as battery life is concerned, it all depends on what you're doing with the camera. If you're shooting at 4K/60fps, the included 1800mAh battery should last a little over an hour before you need to swap to your second battery. That's two hours of shooting thanks to this bundle, which packs an extra battery. Of course, accessories matter too, and the Ace Pro 2 has a packed stable with items like optional lenses, a screen hood, leather cases, waterproof charging port covers, a wide selection of mounts, and even a pocket printer. Ultimately, image quality is what matters most, and the Ace Pro 2 is known for its color and clarity since it offers a set of exclusive Leica color profiles along with a sensor that was co-engineered with Leica.