3 Things You Should Never Put On Your Smartphone

These days, our phones are very personal to us, and when we get one, we are always eager to personalize or protect it. Phones store nearly everything about you today, from banking information and payment details, to emails and your social media accounts. Because so much valuable information lives on these devices, what you put on them, both physically and digitally, matters more than most people realize. Some popular accessories and apps do more harm than good to your phone.

While protective cases and screen guards prevent damage from drops and scratches, other add-ons can compromise your phone's privacy or degrade its performance. Before you stick, install, or attach anything, think twice. From adhesive nightmares to the security risks, there are certain things that should never touch your device. If you want to get the most out of your phone without ruining it, check out some amazing iPhone tricks to add to your routine.