The 5 Best Music Apps For Apple CarPlay

When choosing the best music app for CarPlay, you will probably give extra points to the service you're already using. After all, CarPlay is mostly an extension of your phone, as it uses profiles and the processing power of your iPhone. And even though we don't think Spotify is a flawless music service, there's no denying that it owns the most market share of any music streaming service. So, there's a pretty good chance that you already have an account.

In fact, Spotify commands almost one-third of the streaming music market. That's because Spotify made its name in 2008 with an on-demand streaming offering that was legal and free to play, with ads and subscription models supporting it. Today, it offers over 100 million tracks with one of the best libraries available in this type of product.

It comes to life beautifully on CarPlay with a dedicated "Now Playing" screen that makes it easy to skip tracks and play or pause with a simple tap. For browsing, it opts to offer a "Recently Played" list in the center, but you can go into a Siri-powered search menu to find other options. There are a few drawbacks, as it can be a little clunky to scroll longer lists of recent songs — particularly a problem if you have varied listening tastes. You also need a Premium subscription to get the best listening resolutions, though some users point out you can adjust phone settings for a better experience. At the end of the day, Spotify is the market leader and a great all-around choice for your main streaming app.