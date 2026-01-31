Is Android Auto Draining Your Phone Battery? Try This Out

The convenience and fun of using Android Auto while driving can quickly turn into annoyance by the fast drain of your phone's battery. Android Auto is designed as a way to pair your smartphone to your car, enabling you to access Google Maps, your music, your messages, phone calls, and more through your car's screen display. Android Auto even has a secret menu to give you more customization options. It's not fun, however, to watch the battery rapidly drain as you drive along, or reach your destination only to have a nearly-dead phone.

One way to combat this is to keep your phone connected via wire to your car so that it continues to charge as you use it, helping to protect the battery. Another way is to turn off your location and thus reduce the amount of work your phone is doing. These help because of the reason why Android Auto drains your battery so quickly in the first place.

When Android Auto is running, it is accessing a lot of features on your phone at once, more so than you use just sitting around at home. This puts extra pressure on the batteries and causes them to lose life faster. The environment of the car can also cause a faster battery drain. If your phone is in direct sunlight, or if the car is overall too hot inside, it will make your phone work harder and lose battery more quickly.