Why Are Cars Getting Rid Of Android Auto?

Being able to easily integrate your smartphone with your car's systems has become a big pro of smartphones in recent years, especially as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay both continued to improve and expand. However, it seems the time of phone-driven infotainment systems may be coming to an end, as many companies are starting to move away from supporting Android Auto and Apple's competing functionality — as some car brands are also moving away from CarPlay. There are a number of reasons for this — though depending on who you ask you might get different answers.

For the most part, it's believed that carmakers are doing way with Android Auto support simply as a way to expand their control over user data. Because Android Auto utilizes your phone's connection, all of the data that runs through it goes straight to Android and the phone manufacturer. So, by utilizing built-in systems, the car manufacturers would indeed be able to collect more data about how you use the systems in place, while also possibly getting more money out of you through subscriptions.

Of course, the overall specifics behind it are a lot more complex than that, especially as companies like GM — who has announced plans to replace CarPlay and Android Auto support with its own Gemini-based AI system — look to bring things more in-house than they have before. The company has already pulled Android Auto from its EVs, so it has a headstart on the idea.