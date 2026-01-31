Say Goodbye To Q-Tips Forever With This Sleek Smart Gadget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cleaning our ears may be part of our regular hygiene routine, but there is a safer and more effective way than using Q-Tips to clear out your ear canal. Smart home gadgets aren't just for making your household life easier, they also can be used to make your health routine more effective, as well, with the Bebird Earsight Ultra Ear Wax Removal Kit.

This hygiene kit on Amazon retails for $98 at this time of writing, though for that money you do get a fairly comprehensive cleaning kit with multiple tools including a tiny camera that is safe for peering inside of your ear. It has multiple different attachments to go on top of a central tool to meet your different cleaning needs, as well as making this kit effective to share with a family without sharing the same tools for cleanliness.

It's important to note that ear wax is a natural thing to have in our ears, and just because it is there does not mean it needs to be removed. In fact, our ears push out wax on their own through the act of chewing or even as dead skin cells are shed. However, too much wax that isn't naturally moving out on its own can be something you want to manually clean out.