Say Goodbye To Q-Tips Forever With This Sleek Smart Gadget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Cleaning our ears may be part of our regular hygiene routine, but there is a safer and more effective way than using Q-Tips to clear out your ear canal. Smart home gadgets aren't just for making your household life easier, they also can be used to make your health routine more effective, as well, with the Bebird Earsight Ultra Ear Wax Removal Kit.
This hygiene kit on Amazon retails for $98 at this time of writing, though for that money you do get a fairly comprehensive cleaning kit with multiple tools including a tiny camera that is safe for peering inside of your ear. It has multiple different attachments to go on top of a central tool to meet your different cleaning needs, as well as making this kit effective to share with a family without sharing the same tools for cleanliness.
It's important to note that ear wax is a natural thing to have in our ears, and just because it is there does not mean it needs to be removed. In fact, our ears push out wax on their own through the act of chewing or even as dead skin cells are shed. However, too much wax that isn't naturally moving out on its own can be something you want to manually clean out.
Details of the smart ear cleaner
The Bebird Earsight Ultra Ear Wax Removal Kit comes with a 2K HD camera for seeing inside your ears as you clean via smartphone connection, making it easier to see what needs to be cleaned and how effective your efforts are over just blindly putting a Q-Tip inside your ear. It comes with one central device to hold with your hand and attach different tips onto depending on the type of cleaning you need. The device is designed so that you don't accidentally push too far back into your ear and hurt yourself.
It comes with attachable tweezers to pull clots of wax directly out. There are ear scoops shaped somewhat like a spoon to clear wax, with varying levels of soft and hardness depending on your needs. There are sticky sponge ends and more absorbent sponge ends, as well.
The absorbent sponge end is good not only for more oily types of wax, but also if you get water in your ear that you struggle to get out. Water in your ears can cause ear infections, which is one of the reasons why you shouldn't sleep with your headphones on all night, as it can trap moisture. The kit also has a precision dropper to help you in case you need to put ear drops in.
Why this is better than Q-Tips
The design of this product, ensuring you don't go too deep into your ear, is already an improvement over Q-Tips since you can accidentally hit your eardrum with them. It is custom-made specifically to safely remove stubborn ear wax. Though Q-Tips are popularly used to clean deep inside the ear, in fact that they are not meant to do that at all, and even the packaging warns against using them in that manner.
Q-Tips are not effective at cleaning out earwax because they mostly push the wax further and further back into your ear. This could result in compacted wax that must be removed by a medical professional. Such a cluster of wax can also result in reduced hearing. While gene therapy is making headway to restore hearing in adults with congenital deafness, no one wants to be responsible for their own hearing problems simply because they were overzealous with a Q-Tip.
Q-Tips can also contribute to tinnitus, which is hearing a ringing sound in your ears consistently. Q-Tips push back in the dead cells your ears were shedding, increasing your risk of ear infections. They also can be too rough for your ears, unlike the gentle tips of the Bebird ear cleaner, which carries the risk of scratching the inside of your ear and causing bleeding. It's not necessary to take these risks by using Q-Tips, as the Bebird ear cleaner kit delivers wax removal results in a safer and more effective way.