Is It Cheaper To Leave Your Lights On? Here's What You Need To Know

There's a decades-old myth that says it's cheaper to leave your house lights on all the time than to turn them on and off when you enter and exit a room. The belief is so widespread that even the "Mythbusters" decided to test it on the 2006 episode titled "22,000 Foot Fall." The Build Team busted the myth, but are their findings still relevant after 20 years of changes in light bulb technology?

Recent findings from the U.S. Department of Energy are mostly in line with what the "Mythbusters" discovered back in 2006. It is almost always preferable to turn the lights off when leaving a room, but with one notable exception: If you are using compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs), it is actually more efficient to leave the lights on if you expect to come back within 15 minutes. For the sake of energy consumption, as well as bulb longevity, it's generally totally fine to switch the lights off when not in use.