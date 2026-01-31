Think Twice Before Ordering A New TV On Amazon

If your new TV arrives from Amazon damaged, you should immediately use Amazon's "no questions asked" return policy. Your TV should qualify for a free return, though third-party sellers may have different policies. Returns usually go off without a hitch, but it's still a good idea to keep the original packaging and take photos of the damage in case the seller disputes the return.

When you return an item to Amazon, it goes to a return center, and you receive a refund. You're free to purchase the same item again right away if you wish. You can hypothetically keep returning and repurchasing the item as many times as it takes to get one that isn't defective, but keep in mind that Amazon will likely flag your account for review if this happens more than a couple of times.

To avoid this problem altogether, it may be better to simply think twice before ordering a new TV from Amazon in the first place. You can't beat the Amazon Basics line for cheap tech, but there are better places to find deals on high-end electronics. Your local liquidation store may actually be the better place to find a great TV at a bargain price. Otherwise, consider an online retailer like Best Buy that has a better reputation for large TV deliveries.