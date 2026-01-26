Goodbye Apple App Store - An Unfortunate Change Is Coming

After , Apple has updated its to reveal that the App Store will indeed get more ads starting in March. While the company says this "increases opportunity in search results" for buyers, this feels like a non-Apple path to follow. In a support page, the company reveals that , and this change will help advertisers get more downloads.

According to 9to5Mac, the UK and Japan will be the first regions to see an increase in the number of ads starting March 3, with a complete rollout to all markets by the end of the month. The new ad experience will be available on iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2. Ads will appear as they already did, in the Search section, Today tab, and at the bottom of product pages — except you'll see them more often.