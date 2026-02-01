New Discovery In Laser Technology Could Change Everything For Quantum Computing

The idea behind quantum computing has existed for a long while now, with the primary goal being to basically create supercomputers capable of calculating intensive problems almost instantly. While we have yet to see a fully realized quantum computer that comes close to that overall vision, we have seen a lot of progress forward. One big problem that quantum computing has is getting all of the components together in a stable environment and then scaling it up without ruining that stability. The biggest problem here comes in how we approach the scaling of qubits — which are vital to how information and data are processed in quantum computers. However, a new bit of research could help change how we approach that issue by providing an entirely new way to look at scaling qubits effectively.

While we have seen promising progress in futuristic quantum computing and algorithms, the overall scalability of quantum computing is still small, and having actual, tangible quantum computers that can solve some of our most demanding problems still feels a long way off. In fact, some research has noted that we'll need quantum computers with several million qubits to have any chance at an early commercial application. So how do we achieve that kind of scalability? Well, some believe that a surface approach might be the answer. But to fully understand how that approach will work, and what it will fix, we have to look at the problem a bit more closer.