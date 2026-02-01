4 Of The Best 75-Inch TVs You Can Buy Under $1,500, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying a TV can be a daunting task because there are many aspects to consider. One key TV spec to consider when looking for a new set is the screen size, which is primarily determined by the viewing distance. If you've already figured that 75 inches is the perfect TV size, that's a solid start. However, that's just one of several variables.

There are more factors you need to consider to avoid making the most common TV buying mistakes. There's screen technology, an operating system, ports, and more, so it can be hard to determine what to get. Besides, there are many 75-inch smart TVs on the market that make it even harder to tell the good from the bad.

To save you some trouble, Consumer Reports has compiled a list of the best 75-inch smart TVs on the market that will not only serve you well but are also selling for under $1,500. Some of the models sell for as low as $750, so even if your budget is under $1,000, you'll still find an option that fits your budget.