4 Of The Best 75-Inch TVs You Can Buy Under $1,500, According To Consumer Reports
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Buying a TV can be a daunting task because there are many aspects to consider. One key TV spec to consider when looking for a new set is the screen size, which is primarily determined by the viewing distance. If you've already figured that 75 inches is the perfect TV size, that's a solid start. However, that's just one of several variables.
There are more factors you need to consider to avoid making the most common TV buying mistakes. There's screen technology, an operating system, ports, and more, so it can be hard to determine what to get. Besides, there are many 75-inch smart TVs on the market that make it even harder to tell the good from the bad.
To save you some trouble, Consumer Reports has compiled a list of the best 75-inch smart TVs on the market that will not only serve you well but are also selling for under $1,500. Some of the models sell for as low as $750, so even if your budget is under $1,000, you'll still find an option that fits your budget.
Roku 75R8B5
Roku started as a brand for streaming devices and later began making and selling its own TVs. If you're looking for a set on a budget, Roku TVs are some of the cheapest you can buy. And that sentiment holds true for the Roku 75R8B5, a 75-inch 4K smart TV. This model was released in 2024 as part of Roku's Pro series line of QLED TVs with a Mini-LED backlight. But don't let the release year turn you away. This is a solid set that's been praised by Consumer Reports for its overall picture and sound quality.
In fact, Consumer Reports notes that this model offers the best HDR performance from Roku's TV lineup. And this TV has all of the popular HDR formats covered, such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. The viewing angle is also wider than what you'll find on most TVs with LCD panels. And on the spec sheet, the Roku 75R8B5 looks great. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, which plays a key role in ensuring that fast-paced content, such as video games and sports, is smooth.
Another major feature that will make your watching experience better on this model is Roku Smart Picture, which automatically adjusts the TV's picture quality using artificial intelligence (AI). It runs on Roku's operating system, appropriately named Roku OS, which has a wide range of apps and includes free live TV channels. You can grab the Roku 75R8B5 from Amazon for $999.99.
LG 75QNED85TUA
LG's 75QNED85TUA is a great purchase if you're looking for a 75-inch TV under $1,500. This model was launched in 2024 as part of LG's QNED midrange lineup. As the name suggests, it's a QNED TV and, as such, uses an edge-lit LED backlight with local dimming. The key strengths of this TV lie in its picture quality, which Consumer Reports describes as "very good overall." As an LG TV, it uses the company's webOS smart TV operating system, which is easy to use and is considered one of the best smart TV operating systems.
The TV comes with LG's standout Magic Remote, which makes navigating menus as intuitive as possible. This model supports voice-assisted control, too, as it includes Amazon's Alexa. Other key specs include a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI inputs, and AMD's FreeSync variable refresh rate (VRR) technology support for reduced screen tearing.
It also has HDR support, but includes only two formats (HDR10 and HLG). But don't expect the best HDR from this TV, as Consumer Reports notes that it's only average. Sound is also described as "subpar," so you'll need a soundbar or home theater if you want the best audio quality. You can get the LG 75QNED85TUA from Walmart for $997.
Panasonic 75W95AP
If you have a budget of less than $900, you should check out the Panasonic 75W95AP smart TV. It's a Mini-LED TV launched in 2024 and supports local dimming, which gives users more control over backlight zones and improves contrast, which comes in handy, especially when watching HDR content. And sure enough, this model supports various HDR formats, including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG. Consumer Reports describes the TV's HDR performance as "great" and HD and 4K quality as "very good."
According to CR, this TV delivers the best HDR quality on its list of TVs under $1,000. In addition to its HDR performance, it also has very good sound quality with Dolby Atmos support. If you want a TV for playing video games, this set is also a strong candidate. It packs several gaming features, including a 144Hz native refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and a variable refresh rate for reduced screen tearing and stuttering while playing.
It also has a Game Control Board that makes it easy to access gaming-related settings. This set is powered by Amazon's Fire OS, which is easy to use but pushes more Amazon content. If you're into voice control, this set has Alexa built in. Panasonic's 75W95AP TV is available to buy from Amazon for just under $900.
TCL 75QM6K
All of the models we've discussed so far are from 2024, but if you want a 75-inch TV that was released in 2025 under $1,500, we recommend the TCL 75QM6K. The screen uses QD-Mini LED technology, which combines QLED and Mini-LED technology capable of delivering up to 500 local dimming zones and a wide color gamut, which allows the TV to display more colors. It also has local dimming zones, though there are fewer zones relative to more expensive models in the QM series.
According to Consumer Reports, the 75-inch QM6K delivers "very good overall picture quality," although it isn't as impressive when it comes to HDR performance. It supports all the popular formats, namely Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. Another strength of the QM6K is its viewing angle, which Consumer Reports says is "fairly wide" for an LCD/LED-based TV. For gaming, this TV is a solid option as it supports 4K gaming at 144Hz and 1080p at twice the refresh rate.
The TCL 75QM6K comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports, which are perfect for gaming due to the high bandwidth, and has variable refresh rate support for reduced screen tearing. The QM6K runs the Google TV operating system, so there are plenty of apps available. The 75-inch QM6K has a list price of $1,000 and is available for purchase from both Amazon and Best Buy.
How we picked these TVs
All the smart TVs on this list have been reviewed and rated by Consumer Reports' team of experts, and every model that we've listed is on the site's list of the best 75-inch models that you can buy under $1,500. The site performs hands-on objective tests and measurements for each TV model, then compares each against several reference TVs, which have been calibrated.
They evaluate TVs on a wide variety of features and capabilities, such as picture quality, HDR performance, viewing angles, and sound quality, among others. In the end, each model is given a score out of 100, which allows the team to rank TV models from different manufacturers.
The TVs we've discussed are among the best 75-inch models recommended by the site, currently available for less than $1,500. We've listed the models from highest to lowest based on their overall scores from Consumer Reports.