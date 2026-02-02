5 Cheap Gadgets At Walmart Under $15 Actually Worth Buying

For an iPad user, the Apple Pencil is an indispensable accessory. However, if you ever misplace yours or it's damaged, you don't have to spend $80 or $130 to get a replacement unit from Apple. The Xtreme Stylus Pen works as well and, like the Apple Pencil, you can use it to draw, write, or navigate between apps on your iPad. Similar to the Apple Pencil, the Xtreme Stylus Pen is magnetic as well and attaches to the side of an iPad for easy storage. However, one of the key downsides of the Xtreme Stylus Pen compared to the Apple Pencil is its weight.

It weighs 4 ounces while Apple's USB-C Pencil measures 0.72 ounces. Battery life is another area of compromise. As per the specifications, you should expect up to six hours of use per single charge. Thankfully, it charges via USB-C, so you probably won't need to buy a cable to juice it up. Those who've bought Xtreme's stylus pen like it, with one reviewer saying they use it as much as their official Apple Pencil.

Overall, the stylus has earned a 4.1 out of 5 rating on Walmart, an indication that it does get the job done. This stylus comes with three replacement tips out of the box that you can freely switch among. Best of all, it's compatible with a variety of iPad models, including the iPad (6th to 10th gen), iPad Mini 5 and 6, iPad Air 3 to 5, and some iPad Pro models. The Xtreme Stylus Pen is available at Walmart for $9.88.