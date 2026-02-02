5 Cheap Gadgets At Walmart Under $15 Actually Worth Buying
Whether you'd like to gift someone a gadget or you're looking for some useful devices to add to your collection, Walmart is a great place to do your shopping. There's a wide collection of products, and like most online marketplaces, you can find them at different price points. With the ongoing inflationary pressure and tariffs resulting in the price of everyday items skyrocketing, you might not have a lot to buy an expensive gadget for yourself or a friend. However, you might not need to spend as much as you think.
If you're looking for inexpensive gadgets that are worth the money, you've come to the right place. We've searched Walmart's site to find the best cheap gadgets that are worth buying and retail for less than $15. All the products we've selected are items that come in handy in various scenarios. You can check the full methodology at the end of the article for more details about how we picked these cheap Walmart tech products.
Onn Full HD Streaming Device
Walmart's Onn brand doesn't just sell TVs; it also has a selection of different electronic gadgets, including streaming devices. If you have a dumb TV, the Onn Full HD (FHD) Streaming Device is a handy gadget that can turn it into a smart one. It runs on Google TV, Google's latest operating system for smart TVs, which gives you all the conveniences of a smart TV, including downloading apps from the Play Store and casting content via your phone to the large screen using Chromecast.
Google TV gives you access to thousands of apps, and you can even sideload the ones that aren't available. The Onn streaming device has 1.5GB RAM and 8GB of storage, and the only caveat is that the quality is capped at 1080p. While you can't watch content in 4K using this device, it fortunately supports HDR10+ for better contrast and color. It ships with a remote that includes all the usual buttons for controlling the device and has a dedicated Google Assistant button if you need to use your voice to navigate. You can buy the 4.4-rated Onn Full HD Streaming Device for $12.97 from Walmart.
3-in-1 USB-C SD Card Reader
Modern laptops are increasingly including only a handful of ports. The M4 MacBook Air, for example, only comes with three ports in addition to the MagSafe charging port: two USB-C ports and a single headphone jack. If your laptop's manufacturer has also followed such a move, buying the 3-in-1 USB-C SD Card Reader is a worthy investment. As the name suggests, this useful and cool USB-C mini gadget gives you three additional ports. It has both a microSD card and a full-size SD card reader as well as a single USB-A port that you can use to connect a USB flash drive or any other USB-A device.
The fact that it uses a USB-C interface to connect makes it even more compatible with a variety of devices, including phones that come with the same interface, such as the iPhone 15 series and later. And like most USB gadgets, this 4.1-rated, 3-in-1 USB-C SD Card Reader is easy to use thanks to its plug-and-play approach. Best of all, the 3-in-1 USB-C SD Card Reader is dirt cheap, and you can get it from Walmart for just $8.99.
Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband
If you struggle to sleep because the environment is noisy or your partner snores, then sleep headphones are one of the best cheap gadgets you can get for better sleep. These kinds of headphones are worth every penny because they're more effective and comfortable to wear than your normal headphones.
This pair of headphones helps you sleep in two ways. First, it's integrated with a blindfold to block light, so if you feel like sleeping earlier than your partner, who might be reading in bed, you can do so without being distracted by the light. Second, you can play soothing music through the speakers to lull yourself to sleep. It promises up to 13 hours of battery life, which should be more than enough to last a whole night and then some.
The Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband is sweat absorbent and, thankfully, it's designed with removable components, allowing for easy disassembly for cleaning. The headphones also come with audio control buttons for adjusting the volume, pausing, or changing the tune. This means you don't have to remove the blindfold and reach for your phone to adjust the volume or change music. You can buy the Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband from Walmart for $14.99, and it currently has a 4.4 rating.
Xtreme Stylus Pen
For an iPad user, the Apple Pencil is an indispensable accessory. However, if you ever misplace yours or it's damaged, you don't have to spend $80 or $130 to get a replacement unit from Apple. The Xtreme Stylus Pen works as well and, like the Apple Pencil, you can use it to draw, write, or navigate between apps on your iPad. Similar to the Apple Pencil, the Xtreme Stylus Pen is magnetic as well and attaches to the side of an iPad for easy storage. However, one of the key downsides of the Xtreme Stylus Pen compared to the Apple Pencil is its weight.
It weighs 4 ounces while Apple's USB-C Pencil measures 0.72 ounces. Battery life is another area of compromise. As per the specifications, you should expect up to six hours of use per single charge. Thankfully, it charges via USB-C, so you probably won't need to buy a cable to juice it up. Those who've bought Xtreme's stylus pen like it, with one reviewer saying they use it as much as their official Apple Pencil.
Overall, the stylus has earned a 4.1 out of 5 rating on Walmart, an indication that it does get the job done. This stylus comes with three replacement tips out of the box that you can freely switch among. Best of all, it's compatible with a variety of iPad models, including the iPad (6th to 10th gen), iPad Mini 5 and 6, iPad Air 3 to 5, and some iPad Pro models. The Xtreme Stylus Pen is available at Walmart for $9.88.
Roku Smart Home Indoor Smart Plug SE
Smart plugs are one of the cheapest ways to make your home smart. As such, the Roku Smart Home Indoor Smart Plug SE is one of the best gadgets you can get if you need an easy way of adding smart capabilities to your old electronic devices, such as your coffee maker or bedside lamp. This 4.3-rated smart plug is easy to connect to and use, and doesn't require a smart hub. It supports voice control using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa and can connect to other Roku devices.
The plug allows you to control your devices remotely using the Roku Smart Home mobile app, enabling you to set custom schedules for when it should power your devices on or off. There's also a special mode, called Vacation Mode, that allows the smart plug to autonomously turn on and off connected devices to make it seem like you're in the house while you're away.
When you want to control the plug manually, you can do so by using the available power button. The smart plug uses a three-prong plug, allowing you to connect it to a single three-prong outlet. The plug is rated 15A-120V, the standard electrical rating for residential wiring. The Roku Smart Home Indoor Smart Plug SE is available at Walmart for $8.88.
How we selected these products
To compile this list of cheap gadgets from Walmart, we based our selection on two criteria: price and usefulness. As you can imagine, we came across a variety of products that met our $15 maximum. However, we couldn't just recommend any cheap tech gadget we could find. Utility was key, and because of that, the products we've discussed are all useful in one way or another. To make sure each of our recommended products actually delivers on its promise, we only chose those that have an average rating of at least 4.1 out of 5.